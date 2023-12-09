Cameras capture hilarious moment with Patriots and Bailey Zappe
This was kind of funny...
After the New England Patriots Week 14 victory of the Pittsburgh Steelers, cameras capture a funny moment between Bailey Zappe, Bill O'Brien, and Bill Belichick. It was a nice win for the Patriots, who were in a hostile environment in Pittsburgh, but they managed to notch a three-point win versus the spiraling Steelers, who have gone 1-3 in their last four games since starting 6-3.
The Steelers are 7-6 and are barely hanging onto a playoff spot in the AFC. Honestly, they don't deserve to make it and would be one of the weakest playoff teams in NFL history. Anyway, the Patriots are 3-10 and are probably going to make major changes to their organization this coming offseason.
One of the QBs they trotted out this year is Bailey Zappe, who was able to get the win in Pittsburgh. They've also primarily started Mac Jones, who never played as well as Zappe did in Week 14. Cameras captured a funny moment between Zappe, Bill Belichick, and Bill O'Brien as the team was entering the locker room:
Zappe and O'Brien casually dapped each other up, and only a few seconds later, Zappe and Belichick also acknowledged each other, but it came with a formal handshake. Honestly, this is funnily similar to the scenario with Barack Obama and Kevin Durant. I've had a hard time finding the original video, but it goes the same way as it did with Zappe, Belichick, and O'Brien.
Obama regularly shakes the hand of a basketball coach, and when he was greeting Kevin Durant, an NBA legend, the two dapped each other up in what quickly became a popular meme. The meme repeated itself in the New England Patriots locker room. Belichick is 71 years old and is plently old enough to be Bailey Zappe's grandfather. O'Brien is 54 years old, so you could assume that Zappe and O'Brien have a more informal, father/son type of relationship.
And you can tell from the video that Zappe has a ton of respect for Bill Belichick, who also is responsible for his roster status. Anyway, this was a funny moment captured by cameras.