Carolina Panthers looking to make major move to help out Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers are wanting to make life easier for rookie QB Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers have already invested a ton into rookie QB Bryce Young, and a report indicates that they want to make a major move to continue to help him develop. One thing that I will give the Panthers credit for is how much they seem to want Bryce Young to work out.
If we're being honest, I did already expect Carolina to have won a game or two. I really like this team's coaching staff and thought their roster was a lot better than most people. However, I may have missed the mark here. The offense just isn't quite working out yet. Carolina doesn't exactly have much to talk about in terms of playmakers on offense, but they seem to want to change that.
According to a report from Jordan Schultz, the team is looking to trade for a "top tier" receiver to help Bryce Young, and this is something they are looking to do this season.
The only problem with this is that there might not be anyone available for Carolina to make a trade for. The names that come to mind at first are guys like Tee Higgins, Mike Evans, Davante Adams, and... who else? Well, Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals were not able to agree on a contract extension, but this is a team with Super Bowl aspirations and a team that has started slow the last three seasons.
I think they aren't yet panicking and probably do not want to even think about being sellers at the trade deadline, even though Higgins is a free agent at the end of the year. Mike Evans could have easily been a trade deadline target, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently lead the NFC South division, which I don't think anyone saw coming. They're 3-1 and definitely feel like a playoff team right now.
The other name that could make sense is Davante Adams, but he's apparently wanting to say in Las Vegas for the long-term, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler. So, where do the Carolina Panthers turn? Well, the Denver Broncos have two receivers in Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy that were apparently shopped this past offseason.
Jeudy is obviously the better player. He's also a few years younger and has two more years of team control. He's one of the best route-runners in the entire NFL and would clearly be the best playmaker on the Panthers if he'd be traded there. Carolina might not be able to trade for a true WR1 in the mold of Higgins, Evans, or Adams; they may have to settle a bit for someone in the mold of Jeudy, who has not consistently shown the WR1 ability, but certainly has the ceiling to reach it.