49ers could be interesting fit in very scary trade possibility
The San Francisco 49ers already look like they have potentially the best all-around roster in the entire NFL. They are 3-0 to start the season with a home game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 to potentially take a (relatively easy) jump to 4-0. But general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have just recently received contract extensions from the team. They are clearly pushing the right buttons despite the fact that they recently whiffed on a major trade up the 2021 NFL Draft board for quarterback Trey Lance.