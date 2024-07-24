Championship misery continues for some storied NFL teams
Since 2000, the New England Patriots have won six of the 24 Super Bowl titles. The Kansas City Chiefs own three championships, while the Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Giants own two Lombardi Trophies. Finally, the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Rams all won a Super Bowl championship over that span.
Let’s travel back a little further. Since the merger in 1970, the 12 franchises with the most regular-season victories are the Steelers (514), Dallas Cowboys (495), Miami Dolphins (481), Patriots (478), Minnesota Vikings (471), Broncos (469), San Francisco 49ers (466), Packers (455), Chiefs (445), Eagles (440), Las Vegas Raiders (428), and Washington Commanders (425).
Thos are the numbers. What’s interesting is when you take a look at those regular-season victory totals, five of these fabled organizations (listed in alphabetical order) that have made their mark on Super Sunday haven’t done much in that regard lately. Is it time for one of these franchises to end a long NFL title drought and claim another Lombardi Trophy?
Dallas Cowboys
Last Super Bowl victory: 1995 (XXX)
Rinse and repeat, but not in a good way. The Cowboys are coming of three straight 12-5 campaigns, capturing the NFC East in 2021 and 2023 and a wild card berth in ’22. Still, Dallas continues to have its problems in the postseason. Since 1996, Jerry Jones’ franchise owns a disappointing 5-13 playoff mark.
Of course, it’s hard to reach the Super Bowl when you can’t reach the conference title game. The last time the ‘Boys got that far was nearly 30 years ago in 1995, the season that head coach Barry Switzer led the club to a title in Super Bowl XXX. This offseason, Mike McCarthy’s squad saw a lot of key departures.
Las Vegas Raiders
Last Super Bowl victory: 1983 (XVIII)
The days of being one of the league’s most successful teams in the NFL faded long ago, although the Silver and Black always seems to be in the news. In the span of the past three seasons, the club has utilized four head coaches. Antonio Pierce took over for Josh McDaniels midway through 2023 and the team improved.
Still, the Raiders’ last Super Bowl victory came during the 1983 season, a 38-9 rout of then-defending Super Bowl champion Washington in Tampa. Over the past 21 seasons (2003-23), the club owns a disturbing 124-215 regular-season record and has reached the postseason only twice, without a win.
Miami Dolphins
Last Super Bowl victory: 1973 (VIII)
With Hall of Fame head coach Don Shula at the helm, the club made three consecutive Super Bowl appearances. A 24-3 loss to Dallas (VI at New Orleans) was followed by perfection (17-0) in 1972 and a second straight NFL title in ’73. Alas, 2024 marks the 51st anniversary of the Miami’s last Super Bowl win.
Of course, this franchise has its own current issues when it comes to the postseason. The Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game since 2000, and there’s been no division title since 2008. Promising head coach Mike McDaniel has guided the ‘Fins to a wild card berth each of the past two years, albeit without a victory.
San Francisco 49ers
Last Super Bowl victory: 1994 (XXIX)
Current Niners’ head coach Kyle Shanahan has led the club to the NFC title game four times in the last five years, and he’s guided to the Super Bowl twice over that span. However, a talented club came up short to the Kansas City Chiefs both times, first in 2019 (31-20 in LIV) and this past season (25-22 in OT in LVIII).
There was a time that the 49ers were the first NFL franchise to win five Super Bowl titles. Then again, the last victory came back in 1994 under head coach George Seifert and a phenomenal year from Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young. Now the team has dropped three straight on Super Sunday dating back to 2012.
Washington Commanders
Last Super Bowl victory: 1991 (XXVI)
What the “Hail” has happened to this proud franchise? Like the rival Dallas Cowboys, the last time this club won a Lombardi Trophy was also the last time this franchise got as far as the NFC title game. That was back in 1991, when the then-Redskins defeated the Bills, 37-24, in Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis.
The team has gone through its share of quarterbacks, head coaches (Dan Quinn is the latest) and name changes since. The team has only been to the playoffs just seven times since 1992 and has not won a postseason game since 2005. Washington was a 7-9 NFC East champion in 2020 but fell to the Bucs.