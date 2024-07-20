3 potential new teams for Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in 2025 NFL Season
The Dallas Cowboys could lose QB Dak Prescott in free agency next offseason. Could he end up suiting up for a new team? The Cowboys have not extended Prescott, so who's to say that they are going to get a deal done during the upcoming season? There seems to be a real shot that Prescott could hit the free agency market, and if that is the case, there would be a huge bidding war.
Atop the bidding war would be three teams desperate for franchise QB play. Who are they?
Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have botched their QB position this offseason and seem prepared to go into the 2024 NFL Season starting either Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell, neither of whom are long-term solutions. The Raiders missed out on all six first-round QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft, so GM Tom Telesco may be that much more aggressive to get the QB spot right in 2025 and beyond.
Dak Prescott would not be a decade-long solution, but a five-year solution could be enough for Telesco to try and build a competitive roster around Prescott. The Raiders don't really have a great roster, but getting the QB right fixes most things.
New York Giants
The New York Giants have been a disaster of a football team in the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll era, but they could redeem themselves by stealing Dak Prescott from their division rivals. Neither Daniel Jones or Drew Lock will be the long-term solution in New York, and they can make a hard reset at the position next offseason.
This could pave the way for Prescott, who would get to play for a strong offensive mind in Brian Daboll, and if the Giants were to pull this major move off, they would clearly be wanting to go all-in, so as low as I am on Schoen as a roster-builder, I am sure he could figure out a few good free agency signings.
Could Dak Prescott sincerely play for another NFC East team in 2025?
Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers quietly have a pretty strong roster on both sides of the ball, and if second-year QB Bryce Young does not take a big enough leap, Carolina could find themselves in the QB market next offseason. If Young does not take the leap, the Panthers may also be in line to take a top QB in the 2025 NFL Draft.
But could they potentially have interest in Dak Prescott? If Carolina wants a more urgent, win-now solution, the potential free agent might be a plug-and-play type of player. Carolina could add another tackle and wide receiver on offense, and could use another CB and pass-rusher on defense, but this roster is good, folks.
Dak Prescott would also surely not sign with a team unless he knew they could win now, and the Panthers may quietly fall into that tier.