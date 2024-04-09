Chargers 7-round NFL mock draft: The Jim Harbaugh era officially begins
What will Jim Harbaugh's first NFL Draft look like with the Los Angeles Chargers?
Jim Harbaugh is in his first year as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, returning to the NFL after a decade-long break. How will his first draft look with LA? It's no secret that QB Justin Herbert was a huge reason why Harbaugh took this job, but the roster outside of Herbert is largely bad, and Harbaugh certainly has his work cut out for him as head coach.
The Chargers saw past key offensive players like Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, and Keenan Allen leave in free agency. The team doesn't have a ton of worthwhile skill players on offense, and their defense has underachieved for years. Could this 2024 NFL Mock Draft be enough to get the Chargers back on track?
5th Overall Pick - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
With Marvin Harrison Jr off the board right before the Chargers pick, they decide to stay put with their fifth pick and will take Joe Alt, a talented OT from Notre Dame. Alt has franchise left tackle written all over him, but with Rashawn Slater already at left tackle, they'll kick Alt over to the right side to hopefully form a young and strong tackle duo for Justin Herbert.