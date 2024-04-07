Chiefs 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft to three-peat as Super Bowl champions
How can the Chiefs three-peat in 2024?
The Kansas City Chiefs have already repeated as Super Bowl Champions, and after retaining so many players from last year's team, why should we not be thinking about the possibility of a three-peat for this team?
With Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid at the helm, it's hard to find a weakness this Chiefs team can't overcome. Since trading Tyreek Hill, this team has won Super Bowls with a great offense (2022) and a great defense (2023). Keeping the band together is nearly impossible in today's NFL, but the Chiefs have found a way.
How can this team continue to dominate in the 2024 season? What kind of 2024 NFL draft class would help this team win a third Super Bowl in a row?
1. 32nd overall: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
One way the Kansas City Chiefs can prolong their current reign over the rest of the NFL is by stabilizing the left tackle position. It's been a bit of a revolving door their in the last four or five years, and the most recent veteran to give a crack at it is Donovan Smith.
But the Chiefs can upgrade substantially over Smith, who has struggled in the last handful of years with penalties and inconsistency. Jordan Morgan is not generally considered up there with some of the elite players in this year's draft class, but I think he would benefit greatly from playing alongside a veteran as good as Joe Thuney.
Morgan's arm length (a shade under 33-inches) is less than ideal, but he's been a productive starter at Arizona and should be able to carry that over to the next level.