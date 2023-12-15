Chargers organization bottoms out with horrid loss in Week 15
What a disaster...
Has there been a worst point in recent Chargers' history? After their Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chargers have somehow hit a new level of rock bottom. I don't think many people who tuned into the Thursday Night Football game in Week 15 had high hopes that it would amount to much of an appealing game.
Well, it didn't, but it was fun to watch. The Chargers and Raiders both started backup QBs in this contest, with Easton Stick taking snaps for LA and Aidan O'Connell taking snaps for the Raiders. I don't think anyone truly expected almost 100 combined points in this one.
Well, the Raiders went off, to say the least. By halftime, it was 42-0. Aidan O'Connell tossed four touchdown passes and easily had the best game of his young career. LV also scored a couple of defensive touchdowns and ended up hanging a whopping 63 points on the Chargers defense.
The Los Angeles Chargers have clearly hit a new level of rock bottom with this recent loss. They fall to 5-9 on the season after a promising 10-7 season in 2022 which led to a playoff berth. Brandon Staley was on his way out the door before this game even kicked off, and it's clear that his team simply quit on him.
And why should you blame him? What did LA have to play for? With QB Justin Herbert out for the last few games, the team wasn't going to do anything with backup QB Easton Stick. Staley has had a pretty shaky tenure as the Chargers' HC, even during his winning seasons.
It became clear pretty quickly that Staley's decision-making hurt his team during his tenure, and it's expected that LA will move on from the coach by season's end. There's also a strong possibility that GM Tom Telesco is shown the door as well. Going forward, expect the Chargers to do everything they can to maximize their time with Justin Herbert under center.
The offense needs big-time help at WR, TE, and RB, and the defense is also horrid. This might be a multi-year process for the Chargers, who are likely going to be circling the drain for a while.