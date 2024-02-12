Chicago Bears: 5 Potential centers to target in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears have a big need at center. Here are five potential prospects they could target in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon State; 6-foot-3, 335 pounds
Jackson Powers-Johnson is a fan favorite. He dominated college football and now in the draft season, he is impressing even more. He just wrapped up the Senior Bowl last week and was the best offensive lineman in the week of practice. At the practices, he worked at both center and guard. In his college career, he played both guard spots and even defensive tackle.
Jackson-Powers is quick off the snap and explodes out of the stance. He can meet a rushing defender head on and stop him cold. Also, he gets to the second level quickly and does a great job of pulling. On double teams, his strength shows. He hits the defensive tackle and jars him, usually knocking him to the ground.
Jackson-Powers is a menacing, tone-setting player. He quarterbacks the unit and has them playing hard at all times. As mentioned earlier, the Bears offensive line is in desperate need of toughness. Jackson-Powers makes his teammates feel extra strength and menace that even they did not think they had.
In pass protection, Jackson-Powers is fluid out of his stance. He has a good anchor to keep pass rushers at bay. If there is no one for him to block, he will clear the line sending defensive linemen to the ground.
Jackson-Powers was projected to go in the second round. With his impressive workout at the Senior Bowl, the NFL Combine happening soon, and a Pro Day, he could end up sneaking into the first round. He could be available if the Bears make some deals to add some draft picks. Chicago Bears Nation would love to have him.