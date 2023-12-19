Chicago Bears go all-in on next year this 2024 NFL mock draft
Justin Fields stays, and the Bears build a behemoth.
By Ryan Heckman
With their fourth-round pick, the Bears go back to the defensive side of the ball and select Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson.
At 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Robinson is a fairly versatile lineman who can play the end position and also on the interior on occasions.
As a pass rusher, his length is noticeable. He has hands that are always working which, accompanied by the long arms, work well in his favor. Robinson's motor is always churning, and he does well to help in the run game, especially on outside zone or toss plays. His speed is evident in those chase-down scenarios.
Robinson comes in and gives this line a huge lift, along with the previously-drafted Latu. This front seven is going to be far better in 2024.
The Bears traded their sixth-round pick to Miami for offensive lineman Dan Feeney, and their seventh rounder to New England for N'Keal Harry once upon a time, so this winds up being their fifth and final pick in the draft. Sure, it doesn't seem like a lot, but the Bears added some elite-level talent and gave this team a chance to earn back the division crown in 2024.