Chicago Bears go all-in on next year this 2024 NFL mock draft
Justin Fields stays, and the Bears build a behemoth.
By Ryan Heckman
Once again, Ryan Poles finds himself wheeling and dealing. In the third round, the Bears originally had no picks after making the previous trade to acquire Morgan. But, Poles moves up again, proving that he is doing whatever it takes to give his quarterback the best chance at success.
Houston trades its third rounder this year, while moving 14 spots back and acquiring a fifth-round pick in 2024 as well. With this pick, the Bears draft one of the top three centers in this class in Georgia's Sedrick Van Pran.
Between Van Pran, Duke's Graham Barton and Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson, the Bears certainly have their options toward the top of the draft if they're wanting to finally move on from Cody Whitehair (and of course, let go of Lucas Patrick).
This offensive line just became a whole lot younger, and just as versatile, by drafting Van Pran, who could also slide to guard if need be.
Van Pran is 6-foot-4, 310 pounds and provides the Bears with a strong center who maintains a low center of gravity, but is also explosive off the line of scrimmage. Van Pran can get to the second level quickly but also moves well laterally if asked to.
From here on out, the Bears' starting offensive line looks set.