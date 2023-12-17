Chicago Bears can claw their way into the postseason
The Bears have a fighting chance to make the playoffs
With four games to go in the regular season the Chicago Bears have a chance at making the postseason. That's right, the same Chicago Bears team that started 0-4 after the first month of the season. Now, they sit at 5-8, and have been more competitive in games as of late. Considering the NFC is very wide open, it's not time to blow away from the team in the windy city, instead it's time to pay attention to them starting this weekend.
Sunday, the Bears play the Cleveland Browns who have one the best defenses in the NFL. The Browns also have new life on offense possibly with Joe Flacco anchoring the offense under center. But, the Bears shouldn't be counted out immediately despite the Browns finding their offensive identity late into the season.
All eyes should be on Justin Fields on Sunday. Since his return from injury, Fields has thrown for 609 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions. He has also rushed for 221 yards, and 1 touchdown. There is one downside: he has 2 fumbles which he lost both in Chicago's 12-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Cleveland's defense and Justin Fields will have their work cut out for them, as the Browns on average give up 103.3 rushing yards per game and allow a league-best 159.7 passing yards per game. With Fields being a dual-threat quarterback and having a hot streak with DJ Moore, the Bears' offense has a chance to present both a good passing and rushing attack.
Even before the Bears take the field on Sunday, they've already gotten help. The Cincinnati Bengals pulled off a 14-point comeback against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday which dropped the Vikings to 7-7 on the year. If the Bears defeat the Browns on Sunday and improve to 6-8 they will sit just one game back of Minnesota. But, Chicago will need to do more than just win on Sunday.
To close out the season, the Bears face the aforementioned Browns, Arizona Cardinals, and Atlanta Falcons and close out the season at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. With how Chicago has been playing lately, these are four winnable games that can improve their record to 9-8. If they win out, and Minnesota loses three of their last four, and both the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams lose twice and the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Bucs, or Atlanta Falcons lose twice (requiring two of the three teams) the Bears will find themselves competing in the playoffs this season.