Ridiculous report about QB Kenny Pickett might end his Steelers tenure
Shame on Kenny Pickett!
Leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 17 game versus the Seattle Seahawks, reports came out that QB Kenny Pickett did not want to dress as the backup QB. If these reports are true, this is absolutely insane an inexcusable from Pickett, who has been one of the worst starting QBs in the NFL since entering the league in 2022.
The Steelers are one of a million teams this year to trot out multiple quarterbacks. Between bad play and injuries, the Steelers have played all of Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Mitchell Trubisky this year. And somehow, they are 9-7 heading into the final week of the 2023 NFL Season with a chance to make the postseason.
Frankly, the Steelers don't belong in the postseason and would get blown out in the Wild Card round. Another huge issue for the Steelers is their QB situation. Between Pickett, Trubisky, and Rudolph, they are all the same QB, and that's a huge issue. They have no clear franchise QB in the building, but Kenny Pickett seems to think that he is one.
You can find a few reports that say that QB Kenny Pickett was healthy enough to suit up and play for the Steelers in Week 17, but refused to be the backup to starter Mason Rudolph. Yeah, that is a horrible look for Pickett, who is probably on his way out the door after the way this season has gone.
If Pickett actually refused to not suit up for the game unless he was going to be the starter, what kind of message does that send to the rest of the team? It can't be a good one. Pickett was a disaster on the field in 2023, throwing for six touchdowns, four interceptions, and a passer rating of 81.4. I did see many people say that Pickett was being held back by former offensive coordinator Matt Canada, but how exactly was he holding Pickett back specifically?
There's nothing that Pickett does on the field that would lead you to believe that he's a franchise passer, and reportedly refusing to be a backup in Week 17 is the mark of a horrible teammate. At this point, I think Kenny Pickett has put the final nail in his coffin in Pittsburgh. The Steelers probably should not bring him back in 2024 and should see if they can get any type of draft compensation for the sub-par passer.