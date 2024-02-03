Bears Rumors: Caleb Williams would be insane to shun Chicago
Just think about it.
By Ryan Heckman
This week, the Chicago Bears' quarterback situation took yet another turn in the way of rumors, whispers and reports.
Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd found himself in the middle of a polarizing report -- shocker -- that involved USC quarterback Caleb Williams.
The presumed no. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft saw a report leak that he would prefer not to play for the Bears.
Just a day later, though, Cowherd said Williams' camp cleared the air.
"But I got a call yesterday from the Caleb Williams camp. ... And they went 'Woah, woah woah! Colin, we don't want to be painted as anti-Chicago. And we don't want to be painted as anti-Bear.'
"And they made it clear to me that they said 'Listen, we don't want to go to a city that doesn't care. Chicago cares. They're big, loud, they're passionate. They fire coaches all the time. They care. We don't want to go to some sun belt place that you tarp off the upper deck,'" Cowherd said.
The radio voice went on to talk about how Williams' camp does see a way the quarterback can succeed with the Bears.
"And they did say there is a path to succeed in Chicago. It's called the Houston Texans. Defensive coach, a couple of weapons, cap space, good pick. They mentioned they got a second pick. There's a bunch of good receivers out there. And they already have one bona fide No. 1 pick."
Caleb Williams and his camp were smart to stop the silly, anti-Bears rumors
Let's think about this for just a hot minute. If you're Caleb Williams, why on earth would you allow the narrative to continue that you're "anti-Chicago?"
We're talking about a franchise that has yet to have a quarterback surpass 4,000 passing yards or 30 passing touchdowns. This is the most storied franchise in the history of the NFL, and they still haven't managed to see a single quarterback hit either one of those milestones.
This is a franchise that's been so quarterback-starved that they're at the point where both media and fans have become used to over-analyzing, over-criticizing and overreacting no matter who is under center. No one is ever good enough for the Bears. That's the narrative. That's what fans and the city, itself, have come to believe as truth.
This is Williams' chance to completely change everything. Williams has the ability, by himself, to re-write the narrative for the Chicago Bears. He can do what nobody before him has been able to do ... if he wants to.
If you're labeled as a "generational prospect," why wouldn't that possibility fuel you? Why wouldn't you want to go to Chicago?
If Williams is as competitive as he's been made out to be by those closest to him, then he should relish the opportunity to play in Chicago. This chance could allow him to go down in history as a legend in the city.
And, from what we know about Bears legends, those men will be respected and beloved forever.
Who wouldn't want that?