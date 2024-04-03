Chicago Bears fill holes as Ryan Poles builds a contender for the NFC North title
In our latest Chicago Bears mock draft, general manager Ryan Poles does his best to build a roster that contends for the NFC North title.
Round 5, #176 Overall: Christian Jones, Offensive Tackle, Texas
At this point of the draft, Poles decides to add some depth in the offensive line. Many people felt that if Joe Alt is available at nine then Poles should pick up the blind side help. However, Poles likely feels confident that Braxton Jones can get the job done.
Poles made additions to the interior line so he has added depth there. Right guard Teven Jenkins has yet to play a full season so the Bears need to have a good backup to step in when (not if) Jenkins gets injured. Now they need to add depth at tackle.
Jones was a four-year starter for the Lonhorns, playing in 48 games. He played primarily at right tackle, but also has experience at left tackle. He could come in a pinch and help give the starters some rest.
In run blocking, Jones creates a jolt on the defender, and he does a good job of displacing him. He has big strong hands and when he gets them on the defender's chest he can control him.
In pass blocking, Jones does a good job of neutralizing bull rushes. He has both the upper and lower body strength to anchor himself and stop the rush. Furthermore, he recognizes stunts and makes the proper adjustments.
Jones does have some problems with footwork, however. He can be beaten on inside moves. However, he has the ability to be a very good rotational player and be a good swing tackle.