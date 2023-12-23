Chicago Bears go all-in with insane 2024 free agency haul
Would this be an elite haul for the Chicago Bears?
Honestly, the Chicago Bears have a solid roster and could make some noise in 2024 with a good NFL Draft and free agency class. Let's put together an insane free agency haul to get the team back on track. It's time for the Bears to pull the plug on the Justin Fields experiment. He's in his third year in the NFL and has not yet proven to be a franchise QB.
Folks, if he isn't putting it together in year three, he's never going to. How much more does he need to see before he "gets it?" Anyway, the Bears have a legitimate shot to not only land Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft, but also a stud left tackle like Joe Alt or Olu Fashanu. If the Bears can ace this offseason, this is a team that can make a quick turnaround and be competitive in 2024.
Let's put together an all-in free agency haul for the Bears, who will have money to spend if they choose to.
Chicago Bears go all-in with insane 2024 free agency haul
1. Re-sign some in-house players
The first step should be to retain some in-house players, and that could vary in terms of extensions, tenders, and franchise tags. Their top priority should be to retain stud CB Jaylon Johnson somehow, as the Bears' defense has really taken a step foward this year. Their kicker, Cairo Santos, is a free agent and should be brought back.
Other players who have an argument to be brought back include Justin Jones, Rasheem Green, and EQ St. Brown. All of them are nice complimentary, depth pieces for this roster, which does have a good bit of talent. Fortunately for the Bears, outside of Jaylon Johnson, retaining some of their in-house players is not going to cost much at all, so these should be immediate moves.