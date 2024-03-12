Chicago Bears have done horribly wrong by Justin Fields
The Chicago Bears have done Justin Fields dirty
The Chicago Bears have put quarterback Justin Fields in a horrendous position. Fields was the Bears' first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They seemingly committed to him last offseason when they traded the #1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers in a blockbuster deal that sent wide receiver DJ Moore to the Bears.
But this offseason, it feels like the Bears are much more likely to use the #1 overall pick on Caleb Williams of USC. It's not often you get a mulligan on a situation like that, and the fact that the Bears find themselves in this spot two years in a row? Well, they appear poised to take advantage. Bears GM Ryan Poles said at the NFL Combine that they didn't want to drag this thing out with Justin Fields, meaning they wanted to get a resolution as quickly as possible. Even though the new league year doesn't even technically start until Wednesday at 4PM ET, the Bears have waited long enough that Fields's options are severely limited.
Justin Fields getting left out of quarterback musical chairs
Let's take a look at quarterback moves all around the league so far.
- Kirk Cousins: Atlanta Falcons
- Baker Mayfield: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Russell Wilson: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Gardner Minshew: Las Vegas Raiders
- Sam Darnold: Minnesota Vikings
- Jacoby Brissett: New England Patriots
- Marcus Mariota: Washington Commanders
- Mac Jones: Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tyrod Taylor: New York Jets
- Mitch Trubisky: Buffalo Bills
Not only are there spots being filled -- both starting jobs and backup jobs -- all around the NFL, but there are still players available in free agency who won't require draft pick compensation like Fields with the Bears. Did the Bears overvalue Fields in the trade market?
If the Bears decided to draw a line in the sand regarding a Fields trade, they are simply doing wrong by the player and it's horrible to watch. Let's play this all out, shall we? If the Bears keep Justin Fields on the roster during a contract year, his value will be shot in 2025 free agency.
The Bears need to get Fields to a spot where he actually has a shot to play in 2024. They are holding him hostage at this point. They're not doing him any favors by keeping him in Chicago this year. We all know the Bears are taking a QB at #1 overall. We all know Ryan Poles isn't going to trade that #1 pick again.
The Bears need to get Justin Fields to a new spot ASAP. They're not benefitting the player or themselves by continually keeping him in captivity there in Chicago.