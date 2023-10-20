Chicago Bears: Keys to a victory in Week 7 vs Las Vegas Raiders
The Chicago Bears battle not only the Las Vegas Raiders but also injuries as they try to be competitive. Here are some keys to a victory.
This has certainly been a rough season for the Chicago Bears. After securing only three wins last season, they overhauled the roster and added talent. They felt they had a team that could perform better in 2023.
That has not happened, however. The Bears lost four games before finally getting their first victory of the season. The win also ended a 14-game losing streak, the longest in franchise history. The thought was that the win could be a jump-off point to better play and more victories.
That did not happen, however. After a 10-day break between games, the Bears reverted back to their old ways. The offense struggled to move the ball and get into the end zone. It was a shame because the defense looked like the Monsters of the Midway again, shutting down the high-flying Minnesota Vikings offense.
The Chicago Bears have to overcome some obstacles to win this week.
There has been one theme that has run throughout the season -- injuries. The Bears suffered through a number of injuries. That theme continues this week. Chicago's injury report on Thursday contained 11 players. The team nearly needed two pages to list the injured players. They need to overcome those injuries and the Las Vegas Raiders as well.
Let's see if the Chicago Bears are able to overcome those obstacles and come away with a victory in Week 7. Here are some keys to the game to make that happen.