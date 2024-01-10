Chicago Bears make huge move and fire OC Luke Getsy
Breaking news!
On Wednesday, news broke that the Chicago Bears fired their offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy. They also fired other offensive coaches as well. I think this is the right move for head coach Matt Eberflus. No matter if the Bears keep Justin Fields in 2024 or go in a different direction, moving on from Getsy was the right decision.
The Bears rode a nice turnaround at the end of the season and finished 7-10. The team showed clear improvement from Eberflus' first year in Chicago.
In Getsy's first year, the Bears averaged 19.2 points per game. They also had the worst scoring defense in the NFL. In 2023, the Bears put up 21.2 points per game. They had the 20th-ranked scoring defense. So, while there were improvements on both sides of the ball, the offense clearly did not grow enough under Getsy.
The Chicago Bears ranked 20th in total yards this year, ranking second in rushing yards and 27th in passing yards. There was no question that the Bears knew how to run the rock, but the lack of clear development from Justin Fields became clear. Now, Eberflus and the Bears will embark on a search for another offensive coordinator.
Someone who might make a ton of sense for them is current Los Angeles Chargers OC, Kellen Moore. Moore was hired by Brandon Staley, who got fired several weeks ago. Moore might be a coaching free agent, if you will, and I think he'd be a solid get. With Getsy being fired, I do think that likely means the Bears will do a hard reset on offense with the OC and QB. I think the defensive improvements are tangible and can spill into the 2024 NFL Season.
Plus, I don't think there was any scenario that the Bears would draft Caleb Williams and give him Luke Getsy as his OC. That just would not fly. This is the latest of a plethora of other coaching moves happening this week in the NFL.