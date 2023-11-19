Chicago Bears make roster moves ahead of Week 11 matchup against Detroit Lions
On the day before the Chicago Bears take on the Detroit Lions, they make a few roster moves, strengthening one area and signaling problems with another.
The Chicago Bears continue to make preparations for their matchup against their division rivals, the Detroit Lions. It will be difficult to get their first divisional win in the Matt Eberflus era. They have lost seven straight games in the NFC North.
In addition, the Bears are also looking to win back-to-back games for the first time in Eberflus' era. When you have just six wins in 27 games, they usually do not come in bunches. Heck, they are 3-3 in their last six games so that is exciting for them.
The Bears have had to deal with a number of injuries. There are some areas that have yet to have their projected starters play together. However, as the season has progressed some of the injured are coming back. The most important of them, quarterback Justin Fields, is making his first start after missing the last four games.
The Chicago Bears activated three players ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions, trying to strengthen their roster.
Ahead of the big game, the Bears made some roster moves on Saturday. They made a move to strengthen the running game, which is already pretty strong. They activated starting running back Khalil Herbert. Herbert missed the last five games due to an ankle injury.
D'Onta Foreman, who was inactive for four of the first five games of the season, stepped up in a big way. He was instrumental in helping rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, who also stepped up for the injured Fields. Foreman's effective running allowed Bagent to manage the game and not have to try to do too much.
Now, hopefully, Herbert can step in and make an already strong running game even better. If he can seamlessly fit in and use his explosive speed and elusiveness, while Foreman batters the Detroit defense, then the Bears can dominate the time of possession. Doing that keeps the explosive Lions offense on the bench.
There were two other players who were also activated. Instead of coming off injured reserve, however, they came from the practice squad. Additionally, it signals that something is amiss.
Linebackers Micah Baskerville and DeMarquis Gates were activated and ready to go. That likely means that Tremaine Edmunds, who missed the last two games with a knee injury, likely won't play. Eberflus said at the time of the injury that Edmunds escaped a more serious injury, but it is serious enough to miss a bit of time.
That means that Jack Sanborn probably starts at middle linebacker again. He has 18 tackles in the two games he played in Edmunds' place. He worked himself all over the field to make plays and he provided good run defense help.
Backup linebacker Noah Sewell suffered a knee injury during practice this week. It appears that he will not be able to play on Sunday. That is a shame since the rookie would have played against his brother, Detroit tackle Penei Sewell.
Baskerville and Gates have played in three games this season. However, all of their snaps except for two (both by Gates) were on special teams. Let's see if they can step up and help the Chicago Bears pull off a huge upset win