Chicago Bears Mock Draft: Playoffs on the horizon in 2024
The Chicago Bears ace this 2024 NFL Mock Draft and inch closer to the NFL playoffs.
The Chicago Bears are one of the most resource-rich teams in the NFL this coming offseason, so I almost think it'd be hard for them to mess up. This NFL mock draft is just what they need. I think the Bears can go from worst to first in 2024. They have a shot at drafting a truly generational quarterback and are also in a great spot with their cap space.
At this point, the conversation about Justin Fields should stop. He is not a franchise QB and not even close to someone the Bears should choose over drafting Caleb Williams. The Bears should look to recoup some draft capital with a trade of Justin Fields. Perhaps that comes after the 2024 NFL Draft.
Regardless of how the trade looks, the Bears need to turn the page there and reset. This mock draft sets them up nicely for the future.
1st Overall: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
He's the best quarterback in the 2024 QB class. He's a week one starter and probably already begins his career as a top-15 passer in the NFL. There really isn't much more to argue about here. GM Ryan Poles can reset at QB with Williams and enjoy, in all likelihood, a massive upgrade in quarterback production.
I do think the Chicago Bears will listen to trade offers, though, but that doesn't mean they'll take any of them.
15th Overall: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Trading down still netted the Bears one of the best wide receiver prospects in this year's draft. Now all of a sudden, the Bears have a very deadly duo at wide receiver with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. Coupling these two with stud tight end Cole Kmet, and you're now looking at one of the best groups of skill players in the NFL.