Chicago Bears Mock Draft: Ryan Poles lands the two best prospects in round one
Can the Chicago Bears pull this off in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Chicago Bears might be in the best overall situation of any team as we approach the 2024 NFL Draft. Can they somehow land the two best draft prospects in round one? This is the time where GM Ryan Poles can be aggressive. He's not hesitated to spend money in recent offseasons, and he's also traded draft picks as well
Poles isn't afraid to make a big move, and depending on how confident they are in their likely new QB, Caleb Williams, Poles could up the aggression a notch after selecting Williams with the first overall pick. In this Bears mock draft, can the Bears land the two best overall prospects?
1st Overall Pick - Caleb Williams, QB, USC
There isn't going to be any other scenario happening other than the Bears using their top pick on Caleb Williams. He's the best QB prospect by a longshot in the 2024 NFL Draft and has been given the generational label by some. There are a small bit of concerns about the recklessness at times, as Williams sometimes opts for the tougher play instead of taking what's in front of him.
With the many offensive additions Ryan Poles has made over the last couple of offseasons, Williams would be inserted into a very good situation.
5th Overall Pick (via LAC) - Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State
Can the Chicago Bears trade up from their ninth overall pick back into the top five for Marvin Harrison Jr? I think they can, and here is how I believe the trade will go down:
The Chargers could trade down a handful of slots, still pick inside the top-10, still get a top prospect they covet, and get additional capital. It makes a lot of sense for LA to do this deal if Poles presented it to them. The Chargers surely want to win-now, but they also cannot overlook how many roster holes this team has.
So, the deal gets done, and in comes Marvin Harrison Jr, giving the Bears an insane WR trio alongside DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. There'd honestly be no excuses for Caleb Williams in this case, and if you're the Bears, you still have your own first-round and second-round picks in 2025.