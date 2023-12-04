Chicago Bears prospects to watch in SEC Championship Game
The Chicago Bears should be invested in the SEC Championship Game. There are several great prospects that will enter the NFL Draft that warrant their attention
1. Georgia TE Brock Bowers
Sure, the love for homegrown Cole Kmet is for real, but having an H-Back like TE on the team to play the role of a Travis Kelce in the offense? That's a pretty good luxury. Plus, in the loss to Alabama in the SEC Title Game, Bowers played through injuries to ensure his team had a chance to win. His competitive nature and national championship pedigree cannot be ignored.
This season, Bowers caught 51 passes for over 600 yards and six touchdowns. This while missing four games with an injury. Imagine if he stayed healthy the whole year. Regardless, he will still provide a boost to whatever team he goes to, and if the Bears happen to be that team, he will provide a boost for their offense and whatever QB he catches passes from.
2. Georgia OC Sedrick Van Pran
If there is one position on the Bears that NEEDS an upgrade, it is the center position. Enough of the Lucas Patrick and Cody Whitehair stuff. There needs to be a new face in the middle and someone with good experience to run the show. Look no further than Van Pran, who has two national titles under his belt and leadership to show for it.
If the team decides to add Van Pran, the offensive line gets a massive boost, and that goes a long way in determining a QB's success. Right now, the Bears need all the trench boosts they can get. Van Pran's pro comparison in realistic terms is Creed Humphrey. That means good news for the team. Additionally, if we go back further, Van Pran has an edge like Olin Kreutz, which goes a long way.