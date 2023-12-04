Chicago Bears prospects to watch in SEC Championship Game
The Chicago Bears should be invested in the SEC Championship Game. There are several great prospects that will enter the NFL Draft that warrant their attention
3. Alabama DE Dallas Turner
For some reason, the Chicago Bears seem to have a desperate need for pass rushers. After all, given their history, it's hard not to see why they value them. In fairness to the Bears, it's a position that is a must on every team if for no other reason than to stop the high-powered offenses of this day. Chicago can land a future star if they look in the direction of Alabama's Dallas Turner.
Like his former teammate Will Anderson Jr, Turner has an edge to his game with an explosive get off and quickness to attack the QB from all directions. With eight sacks on the year and an impressive performance against Georgia in the SEC Title Game, The Bears don't have enough of those imposing figures on their team and getting someone like Turner would go a long way in giving this defense more juice.
4. Alabama OT JC Latham
Yes, Chicago has two offensive tackles that are pretty good, and it's also possible they could add Penn State Olu Fashanu or Notre Dame's Joe Alt to fix a hole, but in case Chicago passes on both or looks for another option, they could target JC Latham. In case anyone didn't see, Latham did a pretty good job against an aggressive Georgia pass rush, which gives his resume a boost.
What helps Latham is his ability to run block. Additionally, if at all the Bears were to move him to guard, he might become an All-Pro instantly. His nastiness and experience in run blocking bodes well for what the Bears like to do. Additionally, his pass blocking is nothing to sneeze at, even with Alabama's passing game being not as explosive as it has been in years past. That can go a long way with good coaching and refined techniques in the pros.