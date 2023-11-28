Chicago Bears: Studs and duds from Week 12 win against Minnesota Vikings
The Chicago Bears had another dominant game but almost lost the game again. They did what they had to do, however, to come away with the upset win.
Stud: Justin Fields, Quarterback
Those of you who are are anti-Fields won't like this. However, despite committing two turnovers in the fourth quarter, Fields did a good job of running the offense in spite of Getsy's ineptness. He did what he was asked and, aside from those two plays, did it well.
Fields went 27/37 for 217 yards. That means he completed about 73 percent of his passes. He stepped up in the pocket and made the right decisions. Early in the game, he completed his first 12 passes.
Fields also gained 59 yards on the ground. They were all important. Without D'Onta Foreman, Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson had limited success. The two combined for the same number of yards Fields got by himself. While this is Herbert's second game back from an ankle injury, he still doesn't have the same explosiveness he had before the injury. Johnson hasn't been the same since he missed two games with a concussion.
Without another runner having much success, Fields had to do his thing. He was doing well for the most part until the fourth quarter. He fumbled the ball away on two consecutive drives.
It seemed that the same old story was about to happen again. The Bears have the knack of committing bad errors that cost them the game. However, Fields came up big down the stretch and made the plays he needed to come away with the victory.
Coming back from bad plays down the stretch of games is something he has not been able to overcome. It was bad that he committed turnovers in key situations, but it was great to see him overcome those turnovers and get the win.
We have seen Fields come back and play pretty well. It appears that he is overcoming the struggles of his coaches. It was inexcusable that the coaches did not call more plays down the field. With the Vikings blitzing so much, they have a tendency to give up big plays. Getsy did not go downfield until he absolutely had to and, guess what, they got a big play. Let's hope he continues to show the growth the team wants to see from him.