Chicago Bears: Takeaways from big Week 7 win vs Las Vegas Raiders
The Chicago Bears had rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent start his first NFL game and came away with the victory. Here are takeaways from the game.
There were a lot of unknowns before last Sunday's game between the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams had their backups starting. For the Raiders, Derek Carr had a back injury. For the Bears, Justin Fields had a dislocated thumb.
That meant that 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer would start for Las Vegas while rookie Tyson Bagent for Chicago. It would also be a battle between two undrafted players.
Bagent ended up winning the battle. He played a mistake-free game and did everything the Bears coaching staff asked of him. He went with the short passes and took advantage of an excellent Bears rushing attack. Hoyer, conversely, struggled against a Chicago Bears defense that was playing great football.
There was a lot to take away from the Chicago Bears' victory over the Raiders.
Chicago got a complete game against the Raiders. They were successful on both offense and defense, recording 30 points and 323 yards and limiting the Raiders to 12 points and 235 yards, including just 39 rushing yards. Additionally, despite a blocked PAT attempt (the first miss of any kick all season), Cairo Santos did hit a season-long 54-yard field goal. It was the second-longest in his career.
Here are some takeaways from the Chicago Bears' Week 7 victory over the Raiders.