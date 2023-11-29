Chicago Bears: Takeaways from Week 12 win over Minnesota Vikings
The Chicago Bears avoided another fourth-quarter collapse but overcame their mistakes and came away with a win. Here are some takeaways from the game.
Sweat continues to raise the play of the defensive line
While the Chicago Bears defense as a whole has greatly improved, it is the play of the pass rush that has allowed that to happen. More specifically, the play of newcomer Montez Sweat.
The Bears traded for Sweat at the trade deadline. Then they signed him to a $98 million contract extension. Many questioned that move, seeing that the Bears have so many holes. So far, however, the move to acquire Sweat has paid big dividends.
Despite only playing four games with Chicago, Sweat already ranks second on the team in sacks with 2.5, just half a sack behind the leader, Yannick Ngakoue. His intensity on the field has raised the play of his teammates. In the eight games before he came on board, the Bears had just 10 sacks. In the four games with him, they have 7.
Additionally, the Bears are pressuring the quarterback now. With that comes the turnovers. With the four interceptions the defense had against the Vikings, they have seven of them in two games. That certainly helps the offense by giving it a short field (now if only Getsy gets it together and calls plays that get the offense into the end zone).
The pressure isn't just coming from the ends. The defensive tackles are now getting into the backfield and causing havoc. The defensive line is starting to get it together. Perhaps this offseason the Bears can finish the job and add one more excellent pass rusher and we can finally see the return of the Monsters of the Midway.