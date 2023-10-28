Chiefs Rumors: 5 trade deadline deals that would break the NFL
If the rich got richer like the Chiefs would in these deals, the NFL world would explode
By Ryan Heckman
2. Kansas City snags DeAndre Hopkins amidst Titans' sale
The Chiefs already made a deal to acquire Mecole Hardman, reuniting him with Kansas City. And, their wide receiver room has a bunch of guys as it is. The problem, though, is that the Chiefs have yet to find "that guy."
If the Chiefs were to trade for DeAndre Hopkins, that problem would be solved. Although Hopkins is a bit older now, he has still shown no signs of slowing down. He looks quick. He still has the hands. But, it just isn't working in Tennesee. The Titans haven't used him as much as they should, and the quarterback position is all the sudden up in the air, with the team planning to use both Malik Willis and Will Levis this weekend.
With the way this season has gone, we know the Titans are selling.
If Hopkins came to Kansas City, you better believe the football world would lose their mind. This would be by far the best opportunity for the 3-time All Pro to win a Super Bowl, and adding him to an offense featuring Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce would be downright unfair.