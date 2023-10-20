Chiefs Mecole Hardman trade gives Matt Nagy's offense a second chance
In a strategic move that echoes the Kansas City Chiefs' commitment to excellence, dynamic wide receiver Mecole Hardman has recently inked a significant deal. A Trade with the New York Jets solidified a future with Patrick Mahomes. They developed chemistry and hope to duplicate results. Week 7 transactions fortify Kansas City's offensive arsenal and ensure the continuation of a partnership that has shown tremendous promise on the gridiron.
Will Mecole Hardman help the Chiefs offense improve before the post-season sprint?
Kansas City Chiefs: Matt Nagy's offense is surviving, not thriving
A 21-20 Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions was uncharacteristic of the reigning Super Bowl champions. Dan Campbell and his team were anxious to send a message to the league. Defeating the Kansas City Chiefs did the trick. C.J. Gardner Johnson and Brian Branch played well under the primetime lights. They limited big play down the field. It forced Patrick Mahomes to improvise, resulting in an interception return for a touchdown.
Struggles against the Lions followed Matt Nagy's offense into Week 2. They found the end zone twice, but their lack of points raised concerns. Mike Caldwell's defense is noteworthy, but were they enough to slow down the champions? Foyesade Olukon (11) and Devin Lloyd (10) led the Jaguars in tackles. Stoout efforts limited Kansas City to 17 points.
A Week 3 win against the Bears helped Reid's unit find their identity. It was their first game at home since opening night. They made sure to give the home fans a show. Patrick Mahomes had his best performance of the season. He set his season high in touchdown passes (3) and offensive rating (90.3).
Wins against the Jets, Vikings, and Broncos are noteworthy but are not enough to erase concerns. In 2022, the Chiefs were first in offensive ratings (85.5). They are eleventh (72.2) entering Week 7. Eric Bieniemy played a vital role in Andy Reid's system. It's time for Matt Nagy to earn his keep.
Kansas City Chiefs: Mecole Hardman's speed is essential for Patrick Mahomes success
Speed kills in the NFL. No.15 understands this well. The former first-round pick has a history with quick receivers. Tyreek Hill is his favorite out of the group. The duo experienced tremendous success - including two Super Bowl victories. A trade with the Miami Dolphins sent the "Cheetah" to South Beach. Finding a replacement was nearly impossible. Mecole Hardman seemed suitable for the job but Kansas City traded him to New York before the 2023 season.
Aaron Rodgers's Achilles injury was a devastating blow to the Jets. Robert Saleh prepared his veteran quarterback to take over the offense. Zach Wilson became the leader instead. It forced New York's front office to change their perspective. They signed a versatile wide receiver but failed to utilize his skills. Mecole Hardman earned one reception heading into Week 7.
Reuniting with the Kansas City Chiefs will help all parties involved. Hardman will earn more reps in a scheme that compliments his skillset. An additional weapon on the field will help Patrick Mahomes and Matt Nagy jump-start a sluggish offense. The Jets received late-round capital in exchange for the fifth-year veteran. Andy Reid's teams are known for scoring points. They will utilize Hardman's speed to create big plays in space.
