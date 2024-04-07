Colts 2024 7-round NFL mock draft to rain on Texans parade in AFC South
How can the Colts rain on the Texans' parade in 2024?
The Houston Texans were so good and so vastly improved in the 2023 season that it's easy to forget about the resurgence the Indianapolis Colts experienced within that very same division. The Colts held the 4th overall pick in last year's draft, and improved from an awful 4-12-1 record in 2022 to a 9-8 record and near playoff appearance in 2023.
New head coach Shane Steichen accomplished that with Gardner Minshew as his QB for most of the season, and with all due respect to Minshew, the Colts' future looks a little brighter with Anthony Richardson, last year's first-round pick.
How can the Colts rain on the Texans' parade this coming season in the AFC South? Let's take a look at what they should do in the 2024 NFL Draft to make it happen.
1. 15th overall: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
The Colts just gave a long-term deal to Michael Pittman Jr., but that doesn't mean they have to be done at the wide receiver position. One common theme you should notice among any Indianapolis Colts mock draft is a high "RAS" score for almost every player. RAS (Relative Athletic Score) has been more important to the Colts than just about any other NFL team.
And Brian Thomas has athletic traits in spades. Adding Thomas into the mix might require the Colts to trade Alec Pierce to the highest bidder, but outside of defensive back, it feels like this might be the most likely direction the Colts go in round one. Support that young QB with a big-time playmaker with speed.