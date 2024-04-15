Colts extend DeForest Buckner and continue to make headway in AFC South
A nice move for the Colts as they look to push for the AFC South in 2024.
One of their best players, the Indianapolis Colts just extended DeForest Buckner for another two years, locking him in for the future as they continue to try and push for the AFC South crown. It's not wise to count out the Colts for the 2024 NFL Season. This team went 9-8 in 2023 with Gardner Minshew taking a majority of their snaps.
And with second-year QB Anthony Richardson set to return to the starting lineup, the Colts could quickly become a problem in the AFC South. The team fought till the very end and nearly clinched the division title in 2023, which would have meant first-year head coach Shane Steichen and backup journeyman QB Gardner Minshew would have been hosting a playoff game.
If nothing else, that should tell you just how good this team could be in 2024 and beyond. Then rookie QB Anthony Richardson showed good signs during his limited action before a shoulder injury forced him out of the lineup. Now clearly Richardson's job, the Colts could end up being a breakout team in 2024.
One of their best players is DeForest Bucker, who just signed a two-year extension to remain with the Colts.
He's 30 years old and has been with the Colts since 2020. In his four years in Indy, he's racked up 281 total tackles, 32.5 sacks, 42 tackles for loss, and 87 QB hits, which is insane production from an interior defensive lineman. He hasn't missed a game since 2020 and is just the epitome of consistency. The Colts did have the 28th-ranked scoring defense in 2023, all while having the 10th-ranked scoring offense.
Keeping Buckner for the long-term makes sense, and you'd have to assume that Colts GM Chris Ballard is going to add to the defense during the 2024 NFL Draft, as the roster itself is really only needing some reinforcements on that side of the ball. If Ballard can bring in the proper talent, we could be talking about the Indianapolis Colts a ton during the coming season.