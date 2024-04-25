The Washington Commanders have been the most unstable franchise in the past four years. Starting with the retirement of its original name in 2020, and another rebranding as the Commanders in 2022, Washington's football team has had similar turmoil in its front office, coaching staff, and roster. The resulting on-field product has been disappointing and after a 4-13 season in 2023, Washington has reset its front office, and coaching staff, and now looks to find its franchise quarterback and other key pieces in the 2024 NFL Draft.