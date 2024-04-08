Could Cowboys do the unthinkable and trade QB Dak Prescott this offseason?
The team doesn't appear to want to extend Dak Prescott. Could they do the unthinkable and trade him this offseason?
The Dallas Cowboys have QB Dak Prescott under contract for one more season, and have not offered him an extension. Could they do the unthinkable and trade him? Could this happen? Well, many of us thought that the Cowboys would extend their QB, as his cap hit for 2024 is well over $50 million and he's got just one more year left on his deal.
However, not only have they not extended Prescott, but the team didn't really do much in free agency either, and this comes after Jerry Jones said his team would be "all in" for 2024. If you combine all of this with head coach Mike McCarthy having just one more year left on his deal, it's easy to see why the Cowboys could turn the page next offseason.
But that would likely come with allowing Dak Prescott to hit the open market. Instead of that, could they do the unthinkable and actually trade him before the start of the 2024 NFL Season? Is this a possibility? Well, contractually, it isn't impossible. Dallas would save nearly $30 million on their cap but would incur a dead cap hit of over $26 million.
So effectively, it'd be a salary cap wash in 2024. However, Dallas could get a nice haul of draft picks in return, and with this QB class in the NFL Draft being deeper, maybe Dallas could turn the page early and move on from Prescott. In Prescott's eight-year career with the Cowboys, they've gone just 2-5 in the postseason.
Beyond the shiny regular season statistics, there isn't much more for Dak Prescott to hang his hat on, and perhaps a fresh start for both sides is needed. It'd be a shocking and perhaps unexpected move, but if the Cowboys don't plan on extending him, the best course of action might be a trade.