Could Cowboys QB Dak Prescott be traded at the 2024 NFL trade deadline?
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract, and with no extension in sight, could the team actually trade the QB at some point? If you had proposed this scenario two years ago, you'd have been laughed at, but now it seriously must be considered, right? Prescott and the Cowboys have enjoyed a ton of regular season success together since 2016.
Prescott earned the starting job during his rookie season and has carved out quite the productive career. However, his below-average playoff performances have left the QB with way more questions than answers. He's entering the last year of the first big extension he signed, which had paid him $40 million per year at the time. Now, with his much the QB contracts have exploded, Prescott could realistically demand $60 million per year.
But are the Dallas Cowboys really going to win a Super Bowl with Prescott under center? It doesn't seem likely, so you have to wonder if Jerry Jones and the rest of the front office are preparing for a future without him. Here is the thing; if the Cowboys do not plan on extending Dak Prescott, why would they just let him leave in free agency next year?
Even though a hypothetical trade would not be the nicest of divorces, getting something for the QB is certainly better than nothing. It would be a major trade, perhaps one of the biggest the NFL has seen in quite some time, but man, the marriage here just has not worked out beyond the regular season.
There's also the saying of "insanity is doing the same thing over and over..."
How much longer will the Dallas Cowboys trot out Dak Prescott, knowing that he likely won't perform well enough in the postseason? Sure, a change of scenery could be just what the QB needs, and Dallas might believe that as well. For both parties, a trade makes the most sense. Could that trade come at the 2024 NFL trade deadline?