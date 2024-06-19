Could Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott become highest paid QB in NFL history?
Dak Prescott could be in line for a record-breaking contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys. Is there a chance he could be the highest-paid QB in NFL history? Cowboys fans may need to come to terms with the idea that Dak Prescott could get a monster contract extension from the team. Right now, there are two highest-paid QBs in NFL history.
Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars recently signed an extension worth $55 million per year, and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, last offseason, signed a similar deal worth $55 million per year. With Lawrence getting the figure that he did, that only drove up the price for players like Prescott, who is objectively a better QB than Trevor Lawrence.
Whether the deal from the Cowboys comes now or during the 2024 NFL Season, Dak Prescott is clearly in the driver's seat to become the highest-paid QB in the history of the NFL. Well, what would that figure look like?
Both Lawrence and Burrow signed five-year extensions, so we could probably safely assume that Prescott could hit the five-year mark. I would guess that if Prescott is eyeing the highest-paid title, he'd also want that to be reflected in the total value.
Well, how much over $55 million could he realistically get? Maybe a whole number looks nicest? Maybe Prescott and his agency would start the bidding, if you will, at $60 million? To me, $60 million is still not quite in reach at the moment. My best educated guess would be that Prescott hits somewhere around $57 million per season.
This gets him firmly in the highest-paid category, and if the Cowboys do approach Prescott about an extension, they also get their QB signed for the long-term. A $57 million per year deal over five years ends up being $285 million. That, right there, might be the framework for a Dak Prescott extension from the Dallas Cowboys.