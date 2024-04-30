Could the Steelers make a massive trade to continue to help QB Russell Wilson?
Are the Steelers really going to go all-in with Russell Wilson?
There were recent rumors swirling that the Pittsburgh Steelers could be getting ready to make a significant trade to perhaps help their new QB, Russell Wilson. The Steelers are the latest team to take a chance on Russell Wilson, as the veteran QB will now play for his third team in four seasons, which clearly is marking the end of his time in the NFL.
Russell Wilson's prime was an all-time period of QB play that might not be seen again. He's arguably the best dual-threat passer in NFL history, and his downfall has been quite sad to see. Wilson is an easy person to criticize, as he's not one to "clap back," but he has played poorly the last two and a half seasons.
However, the Steelers QB room in 2023 was the worst in the NFL, so adding both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields gives them huge upgrades. Well, could the Steelers make another move to invest into their new QB? They drafted a pair of future OL starters in Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier, and they also took a very good WR prospect in Roman Wilson. Their 2024 NFL Draft class does kind of prove that they are sold on Wilson, but are they done there?
Could Steelers GM Omar Khan still be working to make life as easy as possible for Russell Wilson? He and Courtland Sutton, the disgruntled Broncos WR, had insane chemistry in 2023. Sutton caught 10 touchdown passes and was making circus catches nearly every week. With them having existing chemistry and the Steelers still needing help at WR, a trade could make sense.
And given that the Steelers are seemingly always in a solid spot to win games, it makes sense to continue to embrace the all-in, winning mindset. The Steelers typically do draft and develop their receivers better than any other team, but adding an established target would not hurt. I do believe this is a move to keep an eye on.
The Denver Broncos added two WRs this offseason in Josh Reynolds and rookie draft pick, Troy Franklin. With Tim Patrick returning from injury and Marvin Mims Jr returning for year two, Sutton could be expendable.