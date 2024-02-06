Could the Washington Commanders be trying to lure Caleb Williams?
Let the drama begin!
There could be reason to believe that the Washington Commanders could be trying to lure Caleb Williams to the team in the 2024 NFL Draft. It looked like Kliff Kingsbury's jump back into the NFL was going to come with the Las Vegas Raiders, but the former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals withdrew from that role and has since landed in Washington as the Commanders OC.
New Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has begun building his staff, and the hire of Kingsbury could be very, very significant. The Commanders own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, have a new ownership group and a ton of cap space. The team is in line to reset at QB with a top prospect and could also see their defense bounce back.
It's not totally outrageous to suggest that the Commanders could be a good team in 2024. Well, why is hiring Kingsbury significant?
Caleb Williams, that's why.
Kliff Kingsbury was with USC in 2023 as an offensive assistant, working with Caleb Williams, and when he was named as the Commanders OC, Caleb Williams posted this on social media:
He congratulated the coach on social media, and he's also from the Washington DC area. Do you see what could happen here? Perhaps the Washington Commanders are trying to lure Williams to the team. However, the big roadblock here is the Chicago Bears, who own the No. 1 overall pick. It's not a guarantee that the Bears would select Williams, as they could try to make it work with Justin Fields in 2024.
And perhaps Bears GM Ryan Poles is open to entertaining offers to trade out of that No. 1 pick. The Commanders sure seem to be making it very appealing for a potential arrival of Caleb Williams. The stud QB is viewed by some as a generational prospect and is the clear-cut top QB in this year's class.
I do think the Bears would be silly to pass up drafting him, but I guess anything could happen...