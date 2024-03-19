Cowboys 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft after Tyron Smith loss
How will the Cowboys attack the 2024 NFL Draft after the loss of Tyron Smith?
To say it's been a slow offseason so far in 2024 for the Dallas Cowboys would be an understatement. There has been plenty of activity, to be fair, it's just mostly outgoing departures as opposed to the team actually adding players to help.
And make no mistake -- the losses of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, left tackle Tyron Smith, and plenty of others have put the Cowboys in a tough position with the 2024 NFL Draft looming. Just like a year ago, the Cowboys have really set themselves up to have to address key needs with their early picks. They are strapped in free agency thanks to Dak Prescott's deal currently taking up over $55 million in cap space (even after a recent restructure).
How will the Cowboys attack the NFL Draft after some key losses in 2024? Here's our latest Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL mock draft for all seven rounds.
1. 24th overall: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon
Although the loss of Tyron Smith is a little more jarring on paper, the Dallas Cowboys also said goodbye to former starting center Tyler Biadasz this offseason. Biadasz signed a three-year deal with Dallas' rivals out in Washington, so the center position is going to have to be addressed.
Depending on what simulator you might be using, the dilemma the Cowboys might have here with the 24th overall pick is whether to just take the top interior lineman off the board (Powers-Johnson) or whether they should take someone who played right tackle in college and try to have him flip sides at the pro level.
In this scenario, we're going with the center. Powers-Johnson is a Day1 plug-and-play starter who should have a long career as one of the top centers in the league.