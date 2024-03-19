Cowboys 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft after Tyron Smith loss
How will the Cowboys attack the 2024 NFL Draft after the loss of Tyron Smith?
4. 174th overall: Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire
The Cowboys don't have any pick in round four, so there's a huge gap between their third and fourth selections. Those top three selections really need to hit.
But on Day 3, the Cowboys need to make sure they add even more depth to their running back room. Maybe they really want to see what they've got in...checks notes...Malik Davis, Snoop Conner, and Deuce Vaughn.
They need to hit on rookies. Dylan Laube is an awesome talent out of New Hampshire who can literally do it all. He's not only a great runner, but he's got wide receiver-like skills as a pass catcher and he's great at returning kicks and punts.
5. 216th overall: Dwight McGlothern, CB, Arkansas
Dan Quinn might be gone, but the Dallas Cowboys need to continue going after some late-round unicorn athletes in the defensive backfield.
Dwight McGlothern, in addition to having one of the best names in this draft class, is a 6-foot-2 corner who runs a 4.47. He had 7 interceptions and 16 passes defensed over the last two seasons.