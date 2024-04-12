Cowboys build for future without Dak Prescott in 7-round mock draft
Could the Dallas Cowboys trade Dak Prescott but still build for their future?
56th Overall Pick - Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia
Why not double-down along the offensive line? With Drake Maye in the mix, the worst thing the Cowboys could do for his development is to surround him with a poor offensive cast, especially along the offensive line. It's a logical move, but perhaps Cowboys fans wanted to see a wide receiver with this selection.
Good teams in the NFL are built from the inside, out.
87th Overall Pick - Devontez Walker, WR, UNC
This could be the ideal scenario for the Dallas Cowboys, as they reunite Drake Maye one of his wide receivers in college in Devontez Walker. Perhaps the Cowboys will now find the legitimate WR2 they have been searching opposite CeeDee Lamb. And this could then allow Brandin Cooks to thrive as much as he can at this point in his career.
174th Overall Pick - Keith Randolph Jr, DT, Illinois
The Cowboys are going to finish off this 2024 NFL Draft with some prioritization on the defense. They'll nab Keith Randolph Jr with one of their late-round picks.
216th Overall Pick - Myles Cole, EDGE, Texas Tech
Perhaps a pass rusher named Myles is going to also work out for the Cowboys as it's worked out for the Cleveland Browns. Myles Cole enters into a defense playing alongside Micah Parsons.
233rd Overall Pick - Carlton Johnson, CB, Fresno State
A third-straight pick on the defensive side, the Cowboys look to get younger at CB with Carlton Johnson. The team does have Da'Ron Bland and Trevon Diggs in the mix, but Diggs is working his way back from a torn ACL.
244th Overall Pick - Jawhar Jordan, RB, Louisville
With their last pick, the Cowboys opt to add something to the backfield with Jawhar Jordan. Some might argue that Dallas needs to take one earlier, but there are still some viable RB free agents left on the market.
Would this major Cowboys mock draft help them build for the future without Dak Prescott?