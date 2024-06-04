Dallas Cowboys 2024 offseason might have been the worst in the entire NFL
The Dallas Cowboys have truly had an awful offseason in 2024. Has any team come close to having as poorly of an offseason as Dallas? There is virtually nothing to like here, and the 2024 Cowboys seem to be poised to take a huge step back from the previous years' teams. Dallas has had a ton of success recently, going 12-5 in each of the last three offseasons.
However, with virtually no playoff success, the Cowboys seem to have hit a ceiling. So you'd then think that they'd do everything in their power to load up the roster to get over the hump, right? RIGHT? Well, that was not the case, not even close.
Dallas' free agency period was flat-out awful, and their most notable FA move includes bringing back a washed-up RB, Ezekiel Elliott. They also signed RB Royce Freeman, who is an RB3 type of player. They also signed ILB Eric Kendricks, and that was probably their most notable move. Not only that, but they let guys like Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz leave in free agency, so their offensive line now has a ton of question marks.
Stud defensive coordinator Dan Quinn left to be the head coach of the Washington Commanders, so they're now without a coach who was the best on their staff. And perhaps the worst moves of all - both QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb are without long-term deals. And oh yeah, stud pass-rusher Micah Parsons also does not have an extension done.
It's been an offseason to forget for Jerry Jones. Both Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy are entering the last year of their deals, so it's worth wondering if the Cowboys even intended to be aggressive this offseason. Rght now, it's hard to dub them as the favorites to win the NFC East.
If you're a Cowboys fan, well, frankly, you did not deserve this at all. It's a shame that the Dallas Cowboys have effectively sat on their hands all offseason and have let the league run all over them.