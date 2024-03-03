Dallas Cowboys may have a gaping hole at left tackle in 2024
Could long-time tackle and future Hall of Famer Tyron Smith sign with a new team in 2024?
The Dallas Cowboys have enjoyed the brick-wall play of Tyron Smith for over a decade, but the long-time tackle might be moving on in 2024. Coming into the league in 2011, Smith has played in 161 regular season games for the Cowboys. While Smith has made eight Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams, he has struggled with injuries for a majority of his career.
He has played just four full seasons in the NFL, and has played exactly 13 regular season games in five other seasons. In 2020, he appeared in just two games, played in 11 in 2021, and just four in 2022. However, Smith did play in 13 games in 2023, so he was staying on the field better than he did over the previous three seasons.
A team that signs Tyron Smith is going to get elite play from the left side, but will have to risk it with his extensive injury history. According to Ian Rapoport, Smith doesn't seem likely to re-sign with the Cowboys in 2024:
"Smith will enter free agency and is unlikely to return to the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source. The longtime Cowboys left tackle will officially become a free agent when the new league year begins on March 13."- Coral Smith / Ian Rapoport
So, that begs the question; who would be in play for Tyron Smith in 2024? Smith has played right tackle in the NFL, so I do think that gives him more options in 2024. Personally, I think Smith would want to ring-chase a bit, so a team like the Kansas City Chiefs, who primarily had Donovan Smith at left tackle in 2023, could be a very logical spot for Tyron Smith.
Perhaps a team like the Cincinnati Bengals could sign Smith to play right tackle, as Jonah Williams is a free agent. Perhaps the same could be said for the San Francisco 49ers, who'd have a HOF tackle duo in Trent Williams and Tyron Smith. I'm sure the long-time Cowboy wouldn't be in a rush to sign, as there really is no reason to do that.
However, the Dallas Cowboys would certainly have a huge hole to fill at the LT spot if Tyron Smith does indeed leave in free agency.