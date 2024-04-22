Denver Broncos 7-round mock draft: Team gets a perfect long-term haul
I mean, this Denver Broncos mock draft is just perfect.
136th Overall Pick - Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
Theo Johnson might have a great shot at getting some run during his rookie season. The Denver Broncos surely hoped to get quite a bit more from Greg Dulcich, but hamstring injuries kept him out for most of the season. The team did re-sign Adam Trautman, but he's not a viable receiving threat, so Sean Payton must bolster the TE unit during the 2024 NFL Draft.
145th Overall Pick - Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky
Expect the Denver Broncos to add to their RB room for the 2024 NFL Season. The run game was just "eh" in 2023, and part of that could have been because of Javonte Williams' 2022 knee injury lingering a bit into the 2023 season. With the team needing better production from their RB unit in 2024 and beyond, it can't hurt to add a late-rounder into the backfield.
147th Overall Pick - Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Washington State
The team seems poised to sign veteran CB Levi Wallace, but Denver does need a long-term answer at the CB2 spot. All the mock drafts that have Denver taking a CB at 12 just make my head spin. Patrick Surtain II is likely going to be extended by the team, and they have an elite slot CB in Ja'Quan McMillian, so there is just no need for a CB that high, but later on in the 2024 NFL Draft could be where Denver gets another body in the secondary.
203rd Overall Pick - Dylan McMahon, OG, NC State
Bolstering the trenches is always a good idea, and the Denver Broncos have a very good guard duo with Ben Powers and Quinn Meinerz. With Meinerz being their best player on offense, I don't see how the Denver Broncos don't keep him around for the long-term. Ben Powers could end up being cut in a few years so they may need to think about grooming the future at left guard, and maybe Dylan McMahon can be an option for them in the future.