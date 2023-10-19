Denver Broncos: Is the end of Russell Wilson in the NFL coming soon?
Could Russell Wilson's days as a starter in the NFL be numbered?
Russell Wilson has put up better numbers in 2023 than he did in 2022, but it's clear that Wilson is not part of the solution for the Denver Broncos. Wilson is not yet 35 years old but seems to be declining before our eyes. I also think when you consider a report from The Athletic's Dianna Russini, that adds more fuel to the fire.
Russell Wilson not only may not last in Denver beyond this year, but could this be the beginning of the end for the veteran QB? Here's what Russini had to say about Wilson and the Denver Broncos:
"It’s unclear whether Payton will stick with Russell Wilson at quarterback past this season. If the Broncos decide to move on from him, Wilson has another $37 million that becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year in March. I would be surprised if Wilson is part of the Broncos’ future."- Dianna Russini
It's not a guarantee that Sean Payton and the Broncos will move on from the Super Bowl champion quarterback, but Russini notes that she'd be "surprised" if Wilson is part of the team's future. Here's the issue with Wilson in 2023: he's very clearly not the main problem with the Broncos, but he also does not appear to be the solution.
You couple that up with his age and inflated contract, and I think it's easy to see why Russell Wilson might not be in Denver in 2024. The Broncos could cut Wilson after this year, but their dead cap hit would be massive. It's financially possible, though. If and when that does happen, what team would have a need for a QB who appears to be washed-up and would turn 36 during the 2024 NFL season?
It could be hard to find a viable team for Wilson, and if he wants to keep playing beyond this year, he may have to beat out someone for a starting job. Russell Wilson has been a starter in this league every year since 2012, and he's one of the oldest QBs in the NFL. There have been some flashes from Wilson, but nothing super consistent.
If the Denver Broncos' defense was not the worst in the NFL and this team was 3-3 or 4-2 instead of 1-5, we may be having a different conversation. Maybe not.