NFL Power Rankings: Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs see shift in Week 7 Rankings
Power rankings hold weight after a few weeks of action. Time on the gridiron helps coaching staff fix minor mistakes. The playoffs are around the corner. Focusing on small details is the key to performing well. There are a handful of franchises who've excelled in the first half of the campaign. They still have things to improve, but their efforts are noteworthy.
Here are a few franchises worthy of a seat in the Week 7 Power Rankings
NFL Week 7 Power Ranking #10: New York Jets
The New York Jets continue to fight through adversity. An Achilles injury sidelined Aaron Rodgers before the season began. It's forced Robert Saleh to rely on Zach Wilson until his return. The former first-round pick is developing well. He's learning to work through progressions and limit costly turnovers. A 20-14 win against the Philadelphia Eagles is his latest achievement.
Jeff Ulbrich's defense deserves most of the credit. They forced four turnovers and limited the Eagles to 14 points. If Wilson limits his mistakes the Jets could make a late playoff run. They rank fourth in defense (79.8) and coverage (85.1) entering Week 7. Upcoming games against the Chargers, Raiders, and Bills will dictate if Saleh's group is worthy of advancing to the next phase of the season.
NFL Week 7 Power Ranking #9: Dallas Cowboys
A win on Monday Night did not impress fans watching the Dallas Cowboys from home. Mike McCarthy's unit struggled to slip away from the Los Angeles Chargers. Brandon Aubrey's 39-yard field goal gave the Cowboys the lead with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter. Micah Parsons and his peers forced a stop on the following drive to secure a primetime victory. Dak Prescott's performance helped the Cowboys eliminate their opponents. He limited turnovers and used his legs to extend plays. Better decision-making helped Dan Quin's defense protect the endzone. Dallas ranks second in defensive grading (89.9) and will rely on their X-factors to clinch playoff seeding.
NFL Week 7 Power Ranking #8: Cleveland Browns
Kevin Stefanski's unit is developing well this season. An impressive 19-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers showed determination and promise. PJ Walker led Alex Van Pelt's offense while Deshaun Watson nursed a lingering shoulder injury. The fourth-year backup quarterback threw two interceptions and failed to find the endzone.
He managed the game well enough for Jim Schwartz's unit to secure victory. Myles Garrett and the Browns defense performed well in the clutch. Martin Emerson Jr. sealed the game with a late interception. It was Brock Purdy's first of the season. If Schwartz's defense continues to play well, we could see the Browns in the post-season. They rank third in pass rush (90) and twelfth in defensive (74.1) ratings.