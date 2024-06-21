Denver Broncos quietly make amazing personnel hire of a former college coach
On Thursday, news broke that the Denver Broncos would be hiring former Stanford head coach David Shaw as a senior personnel executive. This is quite the hire for Denver, as Shaw was a very successful collegiate coach and is simply an outstanding football mind. With previous connections to head coach Sean Payton, Shaw comes aboard to help right the ship in Denver.
Shaw was actually in the Broncos pool of candidates for their last head coaching search as well, so he already had some familiarity with the team.
Denver Broncos reporter Mike Klis elaborated on what Shaw would be doing for the Denver Broncos. One huge reason why this is an outstanding hire is that Shaw has been in the collegiate ranks for years, and obviously should know the kind of college player that can translate into professional football.
"A former NFL assistant for nearly a decade, Shaw had drawn strong interest around the league since stepping down as the winningest coach in Stanford history following the 2022 season. The four-time Pac-12 Conference Coach of the Year and 2017 Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year interviewed for both the Titans’ and Chargers’ head coaching positions this offseason and has expressed a desire to return to the NFL in some capacity.- Mike Klis
Broncos’ owner and CEO Greg Penner, along with owners Carrie Walton Penner and Condoleezza Rice—who led Shaw’s head coaching interview with the team—have deep ties to Stanford and had close-up observations of the success he had at a school better known for its academic prowess."
It's clear that while Shaw might not be among the most elite football minds in this realm, he's widely-respected and highly-coveted. The Denver Broncos have obviously embraced a certain plan they've like to implement, and it's a breath of fresh air for Broncos fans to see the team bringing in legitimate football minds.
While the team may not be playoff-bound in 2024, they could begin to make a ton of noise in 2025.