Broncos rebound from Russell Wilson in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Denver finds themselves a long-term upgrade, and one whom the fan base should be excited about.
By Ryan Heckman
Center is going to be a spot that the Broncos need to shore up, and because of how the draft fell, they weren't able to address it until now. Hopefully, Denver worked on this area in free agency as well. But, with their first of two seventh rounders, they select Kentucky's Eli Cox.
As a guy who can play either guard or center, Cox gives the Broncos some flexibility up front. In 2023, he lined up the most at center and gave up just three sacks all season long.
With their final pick of the draft, the Broncos add another pass rusher in Purdue's Khordae Sydnor. Standing 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Sydnor has great size and strength for the position. He can be a true "hands in the dirt" type of pass rusher.
Because of his size profile, he is capable both against the run and as a pass rusher. He'll have to refine his pass rush moves if he wants to carve out a long-term role in Denver, but for now, he's a solid dart throw.