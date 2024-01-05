Broncos rebound from Russell Wilson in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Denver finds themselves a long-term upgrade, and one whom the fan base should be excited about.
By Ryan Heckman
Cornerback is also a position where the Broncos could afford to get some help. Fortunately, they did not opt to trade Patrick Surtain II. But now, it's about surrounding him with additional talent at the position. So, in Round 5, the Broncos try to go with the best player available and it so happened to be a cornerback in Tennessee's Kamal Hadden.
In Round 5, you cannot get much better than Hadden. Had it not been for a season-ending shoulder injury suffered in late October, Hadden's draft stock would be much higher. It could still rise, though, too, between now and April.
Prior to getting injured, Hadden was tied for third, nationally, in passes defended with 11 on the year. He had totaled three interceptions as well, and had been the SEC's highest-graded cornerback by Pro Football Focus (90.5), per the official Volunteers website.
Hadden has great length and stands 6-foot-1, so he has the size to play outside. His ball skills are certainly there. He has the makings of a starting NFL cornerback, and the fifth round might end up being too late for the Broncos to get him in a few months. But for now, they get value.