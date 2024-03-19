Detroit Lions recent free agent signing is flying under the radar

Kevin Zietler to Detroit 🔥🔥



Zietler, 34, 6-4, 340lbs will be entering his 13th season after being the 27th pick in 2012



He allowed 19 pressures on 574 pass-blocking snaps - a pressure rate of 3.3% (7/78 among Guards)



He was #2 in PFF Pass-Blocking and Top 15 overall)