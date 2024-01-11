Did Bears make wrong move by firing Getsy but keeping Matt Eberflus?
On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears fired Luke Getsy, among other offensive staff members.
The Chicago Bears parted ways with OC Luke Getsy on Wednesday among other offensive staff members. However, head coach Matt Eberflus is remaining with the team in 2024. I do think the Bears firing Getsy was not at all a surprise. However, I have already seen many people confused at this decision.
To fire Getsy and keep Eberflus seems to make some believe that the head coach is now a lame-duck coach, and the writing may already be on the wall for his eventual firing from Chicago. The Bears began the year 1-5. And it surely looked like GM Ryan Poles could have made the move to clean house.
However, the Bears won six of their next 11 games and finished with a respectable 7-10 record. Over that stretch, the defense played much better, and a lot of that is due to them acquiring Montez Sweat at the deadline. Overall, the defensive improvements were tangible and should be viewed as very encouraging in 2024.
But offensively, a ton of questions still remain. With Eberflus likely needing to make it work in year three or else he gets fired, will he be able to hire a legitimate offensive coordinator? A new OC might fairly think that if the 2024 season does not begin the way Poles hopes, Eberflus could get fired, and that could put a ton of uncertainly on the new OC and his staff.
The best path forward for the Chicago Bears was probably firing Eberflus and his staff. I guess the Chicago Bears can bank on them drafting Caleb Williams. Potentially getting a generational QB in the building, along with being flush with cap space could be a very enticing scenario for a potential OC.
If the Bears decide to stick with Justin Fields, I think this ends extremely poorly for Eberflus and Chicago.